Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) PT Lowered to GBX 73 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 76 ($0.95) to GBX 73 ($0.91) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 125 ($1.56) in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Quilter from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Quilter alerts:

Quilter Price Performance

OTCMKTS:QUILF opened at $1.03 on Friday. Quilter has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.