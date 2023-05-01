Analyzing Reed’s (REED) & Its Rivals

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reed’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Reed's alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 107 536 968 68 2.59

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Reed’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Reed’s has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 0.27, meaning that their average stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -2.11% -1,083.24% -1.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.29 Reed’s Competitors $6.88 billion $444.42 million 18.89

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.