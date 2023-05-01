Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $267,300.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $267,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $726,600.00.

Prothena Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $52.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.14. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $66.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. SVB Securities assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in shares of Prothena by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

