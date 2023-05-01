Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Chairman Buys $454,400.00 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) Chairman David D. Dallas bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $454,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,767,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,159,372.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.82 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 32.98% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 148.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 29.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNTY has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Bancorp from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

