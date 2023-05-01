Dwight A. Merriman Sells 2,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,228,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $239.96 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $390.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.28 and its 200 day moving average is $198.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in MongoDB by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

