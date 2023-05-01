O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $1,050.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $42.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $913.50.

ORLY stock opened at $917.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $852.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $830.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $922.80.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

