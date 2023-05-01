O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $1,055.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $913.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $917.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $852.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $830.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $922.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

