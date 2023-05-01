Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lifted to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $30.00 price target on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.52.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.63. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $46.64.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.