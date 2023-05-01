Mizuho Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080,700 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

