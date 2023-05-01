Benchmark Upgrades Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.63.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -73.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

