Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) PT Raised to $225.00 at Bank of America

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $354.80.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $325.30 on Thursday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

