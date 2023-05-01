ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) PT Lowered to $263.00 at Guggenheim

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.11.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Price Performance

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $192.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $171.43 and a 52 week high of $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.18.

Institutional Trading of ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 388,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,422,000 after buying an additional 112,232 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 21.0% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 139,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,644,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ICON Public by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ICON Public by 10.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.