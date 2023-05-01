Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Pivotal Research from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.28.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 39.5% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 619,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 175,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

