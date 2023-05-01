Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MLLGF opened at $10.76 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

