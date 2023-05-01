Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Short Interest Up 23.1% in April

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Liberty Latin America Stock Up 3.1 %
Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.31.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,368,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,599,000 after buying an additional 164,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,452,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 17.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,920,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 427,610 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 54.3% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after buying an additional 724,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
