Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) CEO Sells $1,481,802.85 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $199.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALNY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

