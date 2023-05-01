Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $1,885,216.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,916,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, April 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $2,048,907.71.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $2,080,599.78.

On Monday, April 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $368,969.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $110.44. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 9.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 17.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Block by 77.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 97,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 77.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.