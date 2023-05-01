Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $5,224,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $5,719,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $5,945,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $6,010,000.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $5,568,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.07, for a total transaction of $6,922,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $132.89 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Moderna by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 0.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

