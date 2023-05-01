Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, Buys 99,880 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $60.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BECN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth about $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also

