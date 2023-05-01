Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) CEO Sells $16,472,801.97 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.38. The company has a market capitalization of $293.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

