Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) CEO Sells $16,472,801.97 in Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $115.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.38. The company has a market capitalization of $293.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
