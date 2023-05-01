Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Piper Sandler

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

EVBN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Evans Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $30.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Evans Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.57.

Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $23.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 17.3% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,155,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 390,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.