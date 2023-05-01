AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.56.

ABBV stock opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.04.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

