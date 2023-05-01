Wells Fargo & Company Trims AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Target Price to $195.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.56.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $151.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.04.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 147.43% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $3,033,348,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

