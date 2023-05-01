Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) PT Raised to $44.00 at Bank of America

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ALSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.57.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $48.79 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.42 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 71.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $357,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 9,121 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $434,889.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,508 shares in the company, valued at $357,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $1,901,900. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.9% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 299,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

