LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 607,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:LFST opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 122,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $748,445.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,654,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,605,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 264,066 shares of company stock worth $1,744,368 in the last three months. 16.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.85.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.