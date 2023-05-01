Piper Sandler Raises Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $48.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AX. StockNews.com downgraded Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.45. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,687.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.