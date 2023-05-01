Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.92.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The firm had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 471.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,468,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after acquiring an additional 806,018 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 509,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 389,659 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $19,151,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alteryx by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 762,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after buying an additional 323,587 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

