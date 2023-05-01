Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NBIX opened at $101.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.35 and a 200 day moving average of $109.84. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $129.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $160,255.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,686 shares of company stock worth $6,309,761. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 52,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

