Short Interest in AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) Increases By 10.6%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the March 31st total of 6,790,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AEye

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the first quarter worth $57,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AEye by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 37,425 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AEye by 100.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AEye by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in AEye during the first quarter worth $26,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIDR shares. DA Davidson downgraded AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim cut AEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

AEye Price Performance

LIDR opened at $0.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.57. AEye has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $6.33.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,706.72% and a negative return on equity of 81.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

