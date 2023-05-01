Short Interest in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Grows By 13.3%

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Resources Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

