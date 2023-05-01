Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 546,300 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 661,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LILA opened at $8.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Latin America

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $586,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.6% in the third quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.