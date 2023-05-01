Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Short Interest Update

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,830,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the March 31st total of 35,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LI shares. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 32.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 137,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 30.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 586,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 136,456 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 540.4% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 4.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 298,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Trading Up 1.1 %

LI opened at $23.50 on Monday. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

