Short Interest in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Declines By 11.2%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the March 31st total of 5,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 815,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Legend Biotech stock opened at $68.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.43 and a beta of -0.08. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $70.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Legend Biotech by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 109,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 139,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

