Sysco (SYY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Sysco has set its FY23 guidance at $4.00-4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.00-$4.15 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sysco to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,682,000 after purchasing an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 617,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

