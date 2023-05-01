Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Price Target at C$16.45

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$15.01 on Friday. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$496.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2036889 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.