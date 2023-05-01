TD Securities Boosts Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$17.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$16.80.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

MTL opened at C$15.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$14.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.55. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$10.83 and a 12-month high of C$15.98.

Mullen Group Dividend Announcement

Mullen Group ( TSE:MTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$496.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 1.2036889 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Stories

