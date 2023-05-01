Uber Technologies (UBER) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Uber Technologies to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Uber Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,332 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

