AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) PT Lowered to $3.70 at B. Riley

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AXTI. Northland Securities decreased their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.49.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.67 on Friday. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $116.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.62 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 7.69%. Research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,520 shares in the company, valued at $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AXT by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 13.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 20.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of AXT by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

