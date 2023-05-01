Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Research Coverage Started at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an accumulate rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.6 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, SVP Manish Maini sold 102,328 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $5,939,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,929 shares in the company, valued at $6,032,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,059 shares of company stock worth $5,983,892. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

