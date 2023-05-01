Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) PT Raised to $17.00

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Atomera Stock Up 14.0 %

NASDAQ ATOM opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59. Atomera has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Atomera

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $38,914.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,780.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $75,209.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 133,286 shares in the company, valued at $846,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $38,914.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,780.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $128,330. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atomera by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atomera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 28,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atomera by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 0.7% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 20.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

