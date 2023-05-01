Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) PT Raised to $17.00

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Atomera Stock Up 14.0 %
NASDAQ ATOM opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.59. Atomera has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.10.
Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Atomera
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atomera by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 41,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atomera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 28,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Atomera by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 0.7% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atomera by 20.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 48,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.32% of the company’s stock.
Atomera Company Profile
Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atomera (ATOM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.