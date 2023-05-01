Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.70. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $25.47.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRV. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing precision oncology medicines that it matches to patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform, Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics (AP3).

