Public Storage (PSA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter. Public Storage has set its FY23 guidance at $16.10-16.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $16.10-$16.80 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Public Storage to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $294.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $395.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.76.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

