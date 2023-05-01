Guggenheim Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $18.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

ACCD stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $984.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,523,000 after buying an additional 279,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Accolade by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

