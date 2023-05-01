Guggenheim Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $18.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACCD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Accolade from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Accolade Trading Down 15.8 %

ACCD stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $984.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 792,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,523,000 after buying an additional 279,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Accolade by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also

