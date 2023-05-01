Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $223.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNDM opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.14. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

