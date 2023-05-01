Paycom Software (PAYC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Paycom Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $290.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.26. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 17,550.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

