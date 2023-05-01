Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KW stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 213.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 315,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KW. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

