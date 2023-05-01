NMI (NMIH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect NMI to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Price Performance

NMIH opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other NMI news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 136.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NMI

(Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.