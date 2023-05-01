Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.01%.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.30. Liberty TripAdvisor has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRPA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 557.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 75,966 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,850,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 427,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 324,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in the online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media and Platform, Experiences and Dining, and Corporate and Other. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses, primarily television advertising, and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.