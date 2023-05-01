ESAB (ESAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect ESAB to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ESAB Stock Up 1.5 %

ESAB opened at $58.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.64. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESAB. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $48,227.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,427.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,384,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,977 shares of company stock worth $647,322 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ESAB

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,565,000 after purchasing an additional 367,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,005,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

