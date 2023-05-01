BGC Partners (BGCP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect BGC Partners to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. BGC Partners has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect BGC Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,006,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 159,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

